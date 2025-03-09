Companies / Mining

Barrick ‘committed to resolving dispute’ in Mali

Operations remain suspended until agreement signed by the gold miner is approved

09 March 2025 - 17:02
by Portia Crowe
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/RHJ2017
Picture: 123RF/RHJ2017

Barrick Gold remains “fully engaged and committed to reaching a mutually beneficial resolution” with Mali to end a dispute over its assets in the country, its executive for Africa and the Middle East said in a memo on Saturday. 

The Toronto, Canada-headquartered miner and Malian government have been locked in a dispute since 2023 over the implementation of the West African country’s new mining code, which gives the state a greater share in Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex, one of the world’s largest.

Barrick said on January 13 it was obliged to temporarily suspend mining operations in Mali after the government seized about three tonnes of gold stock from its complex. The government had been blocking the company’s gold exports since early November.

On February 19 Barrick signed an agreement to end the dispute, which went to the state for formal approval.

While there has not been any major hiccup since then, the deal is taking some time to be finalised, a person close to the process said.

Previous deals with other mining companies operating in Mali also took “some time” to be signed by the government, according to another person familiar with the deals.

In the company memo sent to staff on Saturday, Barrick’s regional COO, Sebastiaan Bock, said there were “no major updates at this stage”.

“As a reminder, all noncritical operations remain temporarily paused until further notice,” he said.

Salaries and annual bonuses have been maintained for staff despite the suspension. But one of the Mali complex’s suppliers told Reuters in early March that Barrick had two months’ worth of overdue payments.

Reuters

Gold deals led Africa’s M&A activity in 2024

Main deals in SA were forged by AngloGold and Gold Fields, along with Canal+ and MultiChoice
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Mark Bristow, Barrick Gold CEO, on electrifying Africa

Business Day TV speaks to Mark Bristow on private public partnerships in Africa
Companies
1 month ago

Barrick confirms seizure of Mali gold

Canadian miner suspends operations in African country
Companies
1 month ago

Barrick halts operations in Mali after gold seized

The government seized $245m in gold from Barrick’s Loulo-Gounkoto complex, say sources
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
FirstRand’s lending only to low- and medium-risk ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Cost pressures weigh on Exxaro’s full-year ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Lesaka completes Recharger acquisition
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Prefcap secures R450m in funding to drive SME ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sappi prices €300m offering of senior notes
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Deutsche Bank expects Glencore to move listing to New York

Companies / Mining

Fathoming the big fork-out at Amplats

Money & Investing

Gold deals led Africa’s M&A activity in 2024

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.