Cost pressures weigh on Exxaro’s full-year earnings
Headline earnings per share for the year ended December is expected to decrease between 30% and 44%
07 March 2025 - 08:20
Mining group Exxaro Resources expects full-year earnings to be as much as 44% lower due to cost pressures.
“While revenue is expected to improve compared to the previous year, this has been offset by cost pressures,” the group said in a statement on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.