ARM’s earnings fall on lower iron ore volume and operational losses at Bokoni
Headline earnings for the six months ended December plunged 49% to R1.52bn
07 March 2025 - 10:19
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) reported lower first-half earnings due to decreased iron ore production volumes and higher operational losses at its Bokoni Platinum mine.
The company’s headline earnings for the six months ended December declined by 49% to R1.52bn or R7.75 per share. The company said this was largely driven by lower iron ore prices and a stronger rand-dollar exchange rate. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.