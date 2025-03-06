Companies / Mining

DRC cobalt mine mothballed by China’s state-controlled MMG

Cobalt prices tumble by more than two-thirds from 2022 peak due to massive supply surge and slowing demand

06 March 2025 - 18:05
by Amy Lv and Lewis Jackson
An artisanal miner carries raw ore at Tilwizembe, a former industrial copper-cobalt mine, outside of Kolwezi, the capital city of Lualaba Province in the south of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, June 11, 2016. File Picture: REUTERS/Kenny Katombe
Beijing — Chinese state-controlled miner MMG Ltd placed its Kinsevere cobalt project in the DRC on care and maintenance in December due to unfavourable cobalt market conditions, the company said in its annual report.

MMG approved an extension to the life of the mine in 2022 and added cobalt to its existing copper production. The extension project was completed in September last year, but the cobalt plant was mothballed in December, MMG said.

“A flexible cobalt production strategy will be implemented going forward, adapting to cobalt prices, market conditions, and varying cobalt content across different mineral sectors,” it said.

Cobalt prices had tumbled by more than two-thirds from their 2022 peak by late 2024, crushed by a combination of a massive supply surge and slowing demand.

The DRC, the world’s top producer of cobalt, last month temporarily halted cobalt exports to try to ease a global glut of the metal.

The now-mothballed project was slated to take annual cobalt production at Kinsevere to 4,000-6,000 tonnes, the miner said in 2022. MMG, whose major shareholder is state-owned China Minmetals, sold 1,617 tonnes of cobalt last year.

The most active March electrolytic cobalt futures contract on China’s Wuxi Stainless Steel Exchange surged by 7.45% on Thursday to its highest level since May 2024.

Reuters

