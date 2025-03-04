Harmony Gold has declared a record interim dividend of 227c, which is 54% higher than the prior period. The miner benefited from a rally in the gold price, which supported a 46% rise in Harmony’s operating free cash flow. Business Day TV spoke to Beyers Nel, CEO of Harmony, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Harmony declares record interim dividend amid gold rally
Business Day TV speaks to Harmony Gold CEO Beyers Nel
Harmony Gold has declared a record interim dividend of 227c, which is 54% higher than the prior period. The miner benefited from a rally in the gold price, which supported a 46% rise in Harmony’s operating free cash flow. Business Day TV spoke to Beyers Nel, CEO of Harmony, for more insight.
Harmony declares record interim dividend amid gold price rally
Harmony Gold expects increase in interim earnings
Harmony Gold reports second death at Mponeng mine
EDITORIAL: A new era begins in mining
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.