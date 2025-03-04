Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Harmony declares record interim dividend amid gold rally

Business Day TV speaks to Harmony Gold CEO Beyers Nel

04 March 2025 - 20:07
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Harmony Gold has declared a record interim dividend of 227c, which is 54% higher than the prior period. The miner benefited from a rally in the gold price, which supported a 46% rise in Harmony’s operating free cash flow. Business Day TV spoke to Beyers Nel, CEO of Harmony, for more insight.

Harmony declares record interim dividend amid gold price rally

The windfall comes as the group continues to benefit from soaring bullion due to safe-haven demand
Companies
12 hours ago

Harmony Gold expects increase in interim earnings

The company will publish results for the six months to end-December on March 4
Companies
5 days ago

Harmony Gold reports second death at Mponeng mine

Miner succumbs to injuries after fall-of-ground accident
Companies
6 days ago

EDITORIAL: A new era begins in mining

Harmony and Sibanye’s approach to succession planning is a guiding light to best practice
Opinion
2 weeks ago
