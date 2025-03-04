Harmony declares record interim dividend amid gold rally
Harmony CEO Beyers Nel says the group remains ‘disciplined and responsible with our capital allocation’
04 March 2025 - 08:22
With the gold rally showing little sign of stopping this year, shareholders in SA miner Harmony Gold will enjoy a record interim dividend from the group.
The gold miner declared an interim dividend of 227c for the six months to end-December, compared with 147c in the year-earlier period, implying a record interim dividend payout of R1.44bn...
