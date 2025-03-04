Chinese firm Kinetic Development raises MC Mining stake
Agreement with Hong Kong-listed coal mining company will provide miner with funding to develop Makhado Project
04 March 2025 - 19:51
MC Mining says shareholder Kinetic Development Group (KDG), a Hong Kong-listed coal mining and trading company, will be upping its stake in the group.
KDG, which already holds a 13.04% stake in MC Mining, will increase this to 51%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.