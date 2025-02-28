Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
Northam Platinum’s first half-profit has halved due to lower metals prices.
Business Day TV caught up with the miner's CEO, Paul Dunne, to find out how the company plans to navigate the trading environment.
WATCH: How Northam Platinum plans to deal with low metals prices
Business Day TV speaks to Paul Dunne, CEO of Northam Platinum
