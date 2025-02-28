Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Northam Platinum plans to deal with low metals prices

Business Day TV speaks to Paul Dunne, CEO of Northam Platinum

28 February 2025 - 15:35
by Business Day TV
Miners wait to board a lift to take them underground at a platinum mine in Rustenburg. File picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/SUNDAY TIMES/GALLO IMAGES.
Northam Platinum’s first half-profit has halved due to lower metals prices.

Business Day TV caught up with the miner's CEO, Paul Dunne, to find out how the company plans to navigate the trading environment.

