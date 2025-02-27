Implats skips interim dividend as profit slumps
The PGM miner is bracing for more pressure from a weak global economic outlook
27 February 2025 - 09:48
SA miner Impala Platinum (Implats) warned that the ongoing pressure on platinum group metals (PGM) prices may warrant further production cuts this year, as weak consumer and investor sentiment offsets tight market conditions.
Implats’ interim results for the six months ended December reflected the pressure exerted by low PGM prices on the group’s operating margins and free cash flow potential last year, with revenue down 3% year on year at R42.3bn...
