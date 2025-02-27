Harmony Gold expects increase in interim earnings
The company will publish results for the six months to end-December on March 4
27 February 2025 - 18:57
Harmony Gold expects to report an increase in earnings for the six months to end-December, driven by a higher gold price and improved operational performance.
In a guidance statement released on Thursday, the company said the expected increase was primarily driven by a substantial rise in revenue, “resulting from safe, predictable, and consistent production levels”, coupled with a higher average gold price received during the period. ..
