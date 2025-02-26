Sibanye-Stillwater ends pursuit of US lithium project
A review indicates the project did not meet Sibanye-Stillwater’s investment criteria under current market conditions
26 February 2025 - 13:50
Sibanye-Stillwater has decided to abandon the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, a joint venture with Ioneer — an Australia-based lithium-boron producer.
According to a statement released on Wednesday, Sibanye-Stillwater’s decision follows a comprehensive review of updated project information provided by Ioneer. The review indicated that the project did not meet Sibanye-Stillwater’s investment criteria under current market conditions, the mining house said...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.