Harmony Gold reports second death at Mponeng mine

Harmony Gold has announced the death of a second miner at its Mponeng mine after a fall-of-ground incident triggered by an earth tremor on February 20.
The incident claimed the life of one miner at the scene, while another was severely injured. Despite receiving medical care the second miner succumbed to his injuries, Harmony Gold said in a statement on Wednesday...
