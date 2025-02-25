De Beers finally signs diamond deal with Botswana
President Boko hopes agreement will reverse Botswana’s painful economic slowdown
25 February 2025 - 16:48
Gaborone — Botswana’s government signed a long-delayed diamond sales agreement with Anglo American unit De Beers on Tuesday, saying it hoped it would create jobs amid slow economic growth.
Negotiations started in 2018. In 2023, the two sides provisionally agreed to terms under Botswana’s previous president, but the parties never formally signed an agreement...
