Heavy flooding stalls Amplats’ Amandelbult operations
The temporary suspension is not expected to effect the 2025 production guidance
24 February 2025 - 09:41
A week of heavy rains over Limpopo’s platinum group metals (PGM) mines forced the suspension of all operations at Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats) Amandelbult Complex on Thursday.
Following a four-day halt in production, operations at the Dishaba mine resumed on Monday, while operations at the Tumela mine, which contributes about 10% of the group’s total monthly production, remained suspended. ..
