Deutsche Bank expects Glencore to move listing to New York
CEO says the group is considering a listing that will boost its valuation
24 February 2025 - 05:00
Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest lender, expects Glencore to move its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange as talk of the group ditching its London listing heats up.
Glencore, which has a secondary listing in Johannesburg, has traded in London since 2011. The bank in a note said it has pencilled in a Glencore US listing in the medium term...
