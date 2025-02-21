Sibanye narrows annual loss after strong showing by SA gold operations
This was the first six-month period since 2017 that adjusted ebitda from the SA gold units exceeded the contribution from the SA PGM divisions
21 February 2025 - 09:20
A strong second-half showing from Sibanye-Stillwater’s SA gold operations and the restructuring and closure of loss-making operations, which improved profitability, helped the miner narrow is full-year loss.
The group reported headline earnings of R1.817bn for the year ended December compared with R1.784bn the year before. The group’s net loss narrowed to R5.71bn from a loss of R37.43bn previously. This translated into a loss of 258c per share from a loss of 1,334c before...
