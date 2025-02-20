Business Day TV speaks to Brendan Capstick from Nedbank Private Wealth
Gold Fields has posted higher annual profits thanks to an improved operational and financial performance in the second half of the year. To dig into the details, Business Day TV spoke to the miner’s CEO, Mike Fraser.
WATCH: Digging into the detail of Gold Fields’ annual results
Business Day TV speaks to Mike Fraser, CEO of Gold Fields
