Companies / Mining

WATCH: Digging into the detail of Gold Fields’ annual results

Business Day TV speaks to Mike Fraser, CEO of Gold Fields

20 February 2025 - 18:03
Picture: ANGELIKA WARMUTH/REUTERS
Gold Fields has posted higher annual profits thanks to an improved operational and financial performance in the second half of the year. To dig into the details, Business Day TV spoke to the miner’s CEO, Mike Fraser.

