WATCH: Anglo American reports over $3bn loss after impairments

Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst David van Wyk

20 February 2025 - 20:49
A bulk ore sorter at Anglo American Platinum’s Mogalakwena Mine in Limpopo. Picture: SUPPLIED
A bulk ore sorter at Anglo American Platinum’s Mogalakwena Mine in Limpopo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Anglo American has reported an annual loss attributable to shareholders of $3.1bn after taking a near $4bn dollar impairment, which was largely related to its ailing diamond unit. Business Day TV unpacks the performance with mining analyst David van Wyk.

