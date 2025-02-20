Sibanye-Stillwater flags reduced losses

Sibanye-Stillwater, a multinational mining and metals processing group, expects to report an improvement in its performance for the year ended December compared to the previous period, after a strong second half performance.
The company expects to report a loss per share of between 245 SA cents ($0.13) and 271 SA cents ($0.15), representing an improvement of 80%-82% year-over-year compared to the substantial loss of 1,334 SA cents ($0.72) recorded in 2023...
