Anglo and Codelco agree on joint mine plan for Los Bronces and Andina
The joint plan will increase copper production with minimal additional capital required
20 February 2025 - 11:00
Anglo American and Chilean state-owned copper miner Codelco have announced a joint mine plan for the two companies’ adjacent Los Bronces and Andina copper mines.
The joint mine plan will increase copper production with minimal additional capital required, helping to unlock the full value of this world-class mining district and generating an expected NPV [net present value] uplift of at least $5bn pretax over the period of the agreement, to be shared equally, Anglo said in a statement on Thursday...
