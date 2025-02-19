Sibanye and Glencore Merafe Venture sign new chrome pacts
Chrome is a vital by-product of PGM production, and SA’s PGM operations are a significant global chrome ore producer
19 February 2025 - 11:01
Sibanye-Stillwater has announced enhancements to the historical Marikana chrome contract and signed a new chrome management agreement (CMA) with the Glencore Merafe venture, which is expected to optimise value from future chrome production for all parties.
Sibanye has partnered with third parties, including the Glencore Merafe venture, to recover and market chrome produced by its SA platinum group metals (PGM) operations. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.