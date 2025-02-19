Kumba and Transnet unite to ‘fix broken pieces’ of Sishen-Saldanha line
With the way open for private train operators to use lines, poor infrastructure is a key constraint
19 February 2025 - 05:00
Kumba Iron Ore is aligned with Transnet on plans to co-fund “fixing the broken pieces” of the 860km railway line from Sishen to Saldanha but will also look to take advantage of the potential to concession out the line to private players, Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala says.
She was speaking to Business Day after SA’s largest iron producer reported a 45% decline in earnings for the year to end-December (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/mining/2025-02-18-kumba-earnings-fall-on-lower-iron-ore-prices-and-sales/)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.