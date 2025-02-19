Gemfields welcomes Zambia’s decision to suspend 15% export duty
The duty directly affected Zambian emeralds mined by Kagem mine, a JV between Gemfields and Zambia’s Industrial Development Corporation
19 February 2025 - 12:18
Gemfields, a leading miner and marketer of coloured gemstones, announced on Tuesday that the Zambian government had suspended the 15% export duty on precious gemstones and metals.
The suspension, which is effective immediately, was announced by Zambian finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.