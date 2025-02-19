AngloGold’s dividend policy aimed at boosting shareholder returns
Board approves targets of robust 50% payout of free cash flow
19 February 2025 - 18:21
AngloGold Ashanti on Wednesday announced a revised dividend policy aimed at increasing shareholder returns after a year of strong financial performance.
The new policy, approved by the company’s board, targets a 50% payout of free cash flow, with a minimum base dividend of 50 US cents per share per annum, distributed in quarterly increments of 12.5c per share. ..
