WATCH: Kumba annual earnings tumble on lower prices and sales

Business Day TV speaks to Kumba CEO Mpumi Zikalala

18 February 2025 - 20:07
Kumba Iron Ore CEO Mpumi Zikalala. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Kumba Iron Ore CEO Mpumi Zikalala. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Kumba Iron Ore reported a 38% decline in full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, as it felt the pinch of lower iron ore prices and sales, along with a stronger rand. Business Day TV discussed the performance in more detail with CEO Mpumi Zikalala.

