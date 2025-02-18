Companies / Mining

WATCH: Higher gold price adds shine to DRDGold’s half-year results

Business Day TV Spoke to Riaan Davel, CFO of DRDGold

18 February 2025 - 15:47
by Business Day TV
SA’s major gold miners have recorded double-digit share price gains since the start of the year. Picture: ANGELIKA WARMUTH/REUTERS
A glittering gold price has helped lift DRDGold half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) by 65%.

Business Day TV took a closer look at the numbers with the miner's CFO, Riaan Davel.

