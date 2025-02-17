Companies / Mining

WATCH: Lower PGM prices weigh on Amplats

Business Day TV speaks to Amplats CEO Craig Miller

17 February 2025 - 19:31
Amplats CEO Craig Miller. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lower platinum group metals (PGMs) prices and inflation have weighed on Anglo American Platinum’s earnings, but the miner remains optimistic about the long-term outlook. Business Day TV spoke to Amplats CEO Craig Miller for more details.

