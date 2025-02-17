The great mining C-suite succession: 150 years of experience exits stage
It’s all change at the top for SA’s major mining companies
17 February 2025 - 05:00
The imminent retirement of Sibanye-Stillwater’s CEO Neal Froneman is the latest change at the top of SA’s largest mining companies, with the bosses of Harmony, African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), Exxaro and Thungela all stepping down in the past year or so — starving the industry of more than 150 years of combined experience.
The retirements and resignations have seen a new breed of mining executives coming to the fore to take the industry forward — in the biggest C-suite shake-up in more than a decade...
