Petra Diamonds CEO Richard Duffy resigns with immediate effect
Vivek Gadodia and Juan Kemp have been appointed joint interim CEOs
17 February 2025 - 10:46
Petra Diamonds, which has interests in two SA diamond mines, has announced its CEO, Richard Duffy has resigned “by mutual agreement and with immediate effect”.
Vivek Gadodia and Juan Kemp have been appointed joint interim CEOs, the company said in a statement on Monday...
