At 72, how long will Sibanye-Stillwater’s chair stay on?
CEO Neal Froneman to step down in September after 12 years of diversifying the group
17 February 2025 - 05:00
With CEO Neal Froneman retiring in September, attention has now turned to how long Sibanye-Stillwater chair Vincent Maphai will stay on in the key role, having reached the age of 72 — the approved retirement age for board members.
The average age of Sibanye’s board is 65, when excluding the executive directors, packing a lot of industry experience and some of the sector’s storied names — including Richard Menell, formerly the president of the Minerals Council...
