Anglo American to retain 19.9% of Amplats for now
The company intends to exit its residual shareholding responsibly over time, CEO Duncan Wanblad says
17 February 2025 - 10:29
Anglo American has set out a June timeline for the demerger of its platinum business and will retain a 19.9% shareholding in Anglo American Platinum for now.
“We are on a clear timeline towards demerging Anglo American Platinum — the world’s leading PGM [platinum group metal] producer — in June, with its primary listing on the [JSE] and an additional listing on the London Stock Exchange,” Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad said in a statement on Monday...
