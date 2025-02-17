Amplats declares R15.7bn special dividend before demerger
The parting gift will provide an R11bn windfall to parent company Anglo American
17 February 2025 - 20:14
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) will reward shareholders with a R15.7bn special dividend aimed at realigning the group’s capital structure ahead of its demerger from mining giant Anglo American.
After ending last year with a strong net cash position of R17.6bn, Amplats declared a special cash dividend of R59 a share, which shareholders will receive on top of the R3 a share — representing 40% of headline earnings — provided under its normal dividend policy. ..
