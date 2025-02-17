Afrimat’s earnings to be lower on cement losses and weaker anthracite
Volume reduction from Amsa has also weighed on its performance
17 February 2025 - 08:53
Mid-tier mining and materials company Afrimat says its full-year results are expected to be lower due to losses from cement and a weaker-than-expected performance from anthracite.
Changes in the iron ore market, the rand value received on iron ore exports and the volume reduction from ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) in the first half severely affected Afrimat, it said in a statement on Monday...
