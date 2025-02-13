Higher sales and improved commodity prices lift South32’s first half

Strong operating results and improved commodity prices have boosted diversified miner South32’s earnings at the halfway stage.
The group reported a 25% rise in revenue from continuing operations to $3.12bn in the six months to end-December, while profit after tax grew to $359m from $53m the previous year.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose to 8.5 US cents from 1.2c before, and an interim dividend of 3.4c per share was declared.
The performance was due to higher sales volumes of aluminium and copper and higher average commodity prices, which more than offset lower contributions from steelmaking commodities following the sale of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal and the impact of Tropical Cyclone Megan at Australia Manganese, the group said in a statement on Thursday.
“We achieved strong operating results across our portfolio in H1 FY25 [first half of the 2025 financial year], including increasing aluminium production by 5% and copper production by 16%. This enabled the group to capitalise on improved commodity prices, with underlying ebitda [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation] increasing by 44% to $1bn in H1 FY25,” said CEO Graham Kerr.
The sale of Illawarra Metallurgical Coal had unlocked significant value and streamlined the group’s portfolio to be focused on minerals and metals critical to the global energy transition, he said.
“The sale has also simplified our business, lowered our sustaining capital intensity and strengthened our balance sheet, enabling us to self-fund our growth in zinc and copper.”
On Wednesday South32 reported that Worsley Alumina in Western Australia had received primary state and federal environmental approvals for the Worsley Mine Development Project.
The project will enable access to bauxite to sustain production at Worsley Alumina, with mining of bauxite areas located near the group’s existing operations expected to commence in the fourth quarter of the 2025 financial year.
It would now also commence the development of new mining areas that were expected to sustain production to at least 2036, South32 said.
The miner maintained its 2025 financial year production guidance, except for Mozal Aluminium, where it continues to mitigate the effect of recent civil unrest in Mozambique. Mozal’s production guidance was cut to 350,000 tonnes from 360,000 tonnes.
“Our operating discipline and weaker producer currencies are expected to support lower operating unit costs for the majority of our guided operations in H2 FY25,” Kerr said.
