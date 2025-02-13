End of an era as ‘serial dealmaker’ Neal Froneman retires
Acquisitive CEO catapulted Sibanye-Stillwater into the mining industry’s premier league, with assets on five continents
13 February 2025 - 15:54
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman will retire from the role in September, having catapulted the group from a relatively small miner into one of the SA’s largest mining houses over the past decade with a string of acquisitions.
Froneman will be replaced by Richard Stewart, the group’s chief regional officer for Southern Africa — pointing to a crafted succession plan by board...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.