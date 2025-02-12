Companies / Mining

WATCH: The rise of autonomous, tech-driven mining

Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, technology reporter with Business Day

12 February 2025 - 14:28
Big tech firms are developing technology that can detect brain activity and potentially put it to commercial use. Picture: 123rf
Big tech firms are developing technology that can detect brain activity and potentially put it to commercial use. Picture: 123rf

Siemens expects as much as 40% of SA’s mining machinery to be autonomous by 2040. That’s good news for safety, efficiency and productivity but what does it mean for workers and labour in the industry? Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, Business Day’s technology reporter, for more insight.

WATCH: Lesaka eyes adjusted ebitda of R1bn in 2025

Business Day TV speaks to Lincoln Mali, CEO of Lesaka
5 days ago

Lesaka lifts revenue and profits guidance for 2025 and 2026

Group records growth across in its two main business, adding to operations with acquisitions
5 days ago

PODCAST | Cisco’s strategy of pushing growth through its partner network

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by a team from Cisco
6 days ago

WATCH: Focus on connecting SA

Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, business writer for Business Day
6 days ago

Canada’s Volaris taps Adapt IT executives in leadership reshuffle

Group is making use of SA executives to grow its business
6 days ago
