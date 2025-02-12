Big tech firms are developing technology that can detect brain activity and potentially put it to commercial use. Picture: 123rf
Siemens expects as much as 40% of SA’s mining machinery to be autonomous by 2040. That’s good news for safety, efficiency and productivity but what does it mean for workers and labour in the industry? Business Day TV spoke to Mudiwa Gavaza, Business Day’s technology reporter, for more insight.
TECH TALK
WATCH: The rise of autonomous, tech-driven mining
Business Day TV speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza, technology reporter with Business Day
