Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Pan African Resources has reported an almost 44% slump in interim headline earnings per share (HEPS), as the miner produced and sold less gold during the period while net debt skyrocketed to almost $229m. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Cobus Loots about the company’s performance.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Pan African Resources posts lower half-year profit
Business Day TV talks to Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots
Pan African Resources has reported an almost 44% slump in interim headline earnings per share (HEPS), as the miner produced and sold less gold during the period while net debt skyrocketed to almost $229m. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Cobus Loots about the company’s performance.
Pan African gold sales slump in the first half
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
South32 gets Australian nod for Worsley Mine development project
BHP appoints Ross McEwan as chair
Soaring gold price adds R200bn to value of SA’s largest miners
Impala Platinum earnings to fall due to lower rand revenue
Pan African gold sales slump in the first half
Q&A: Amplats CEO doubles down on PGMs amid restructuring
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.