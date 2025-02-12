Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Pan African Resources posts lower half-year profit

Business Day TV talks to Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots

12 February 2025 - 14:26
Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Pan African Resources has reported an almost 44% slump in interim headline earnings per share (HEPS), as the miner produced and sold less gold during the period while net debt skyrocketed to almost $229m. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Cobus Loots about the company’s performance.

Pan African gold sales slump in the first half

The decline in headline earnings is partly driven by a poor sales performance during the period under review
Companies
1 day ago
