BHP appoints Ross McEwan as chair

Resources giant BHP Group has named Ross McEwan as its new chairperson effective at the end of March.
McEwan succeeds Ken MacKenzie, who will retire from the board of BHP on March 31. Mackenzie joined the board in September 2016 and has been chair since September 2017.
The appointment of McEwan follows a formal chair succession process led by BHP senior independent director Gary Goldberg.
McEwan had been an independent non-executive director of BHP since April 2024 and more than 30 years’ global executive experience, including in the financial services industry, with deep expertise in capital allocation, risk management and value creation in complex regulatory environments, BHP said in a statement on Wednesday.
He was the CEO of National Australia Bank from 2019 to April 2024 and group CEO of the Royal Bank of Scotland from 2013 to 2019. Before that, he held executive roles at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, First NZ Capital Securities and National Mutual Life Association of Australasia/AXA New Zealand.
“Ross brings a strong focus on people and culture, technology and innovation and has extensive experience in capital allocation and value creation,” BHP said.
“He has worked closely with a wide range of stakeholders, including customers, governments and regulators and brings a global perspective. He has a deep understanding of organisational transformation and brings a very strong focus on the customer and technology as a driver of change.”
He is currently the lead independent director of Reece and a non-executive director on the board of QinetiQ Group.
During his tenure as chair, MacKenzie oversaw the strategic transformation of BHP’s portfolio towards future-facing commodities, with a strong focus on safety, disciplined capital management, world-class capability and culture and a differentiated approach to creating social value, BHP said.
“It is an honour and privilege to succeed Ken MacKenzie as chair of BHP. Under his leadership, the company is simpler, more agile and well positioned for the future,” said MacKenzie.
“Ken will be remembered for his strategic decision-making, active institutional and retail shareholder engagement and outstanding capacity to see value, whether that's in strategy, portfolio, operational excellence or capital allocation,” he said.
