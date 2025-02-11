Pan African gold sales slump in the first half
The decline in headline earnings is partly driven by a poor sales performance during the period under review
11 February 2025 - 10:53
SA gold miner Pan African Resources (PAR) expects to report a significant drop in headline earnings after first-half sales came in short and its attempt to hedge against shifts in the gold price backfired.
PAR’s share price fell nearly 6% on Monday after the group reported that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-December were expected to be between 1.09 US cents and 1.31c, a decrease of 38%-49% from the previous comparable period...
