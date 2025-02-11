Impala Platinum earnings to fall due to lower rand revenue
Implats is on track to deliver production, unit cost and capex guidance
11 February 2025 - 08:53
Impala Platinum’s first-half earnings are expected to fall as much as 49% due to lower rand revenue, which offset the benefit of improved refined and saleable output, higher sales volumes and strong cost controls.
The group, which announced six-month production and sales figures on Tuesday, expects headline earnings and headline earnings per share (HEPS) to decrease by between 40% and 49% to between R1.65bn-R1.95bn, or 184c-217c per share...
