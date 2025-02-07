Gold Fields names Alex Dall as CFO
The previous appointee, who was expected to start early this year, is unable to join the company due to personal reasons
07 February 2025 - 08:36
Gold Fields has announced the appointment of Alex Dall as the permanent CFO after saying Phillip Murnane, who was appointed to the position last year, was unable to join the company.
The gold miner appointed Murnane to the post in August and he had been expected to start early this year...
