Gold Fields earnings to rise up to 50% as gold price soars
Attributable gold production and costs are within the group’s guidance, it says
07 February 2025 - 07:53
Gold Fields expects to report sharply higher full-year earnings due to the high gold price and strong delivery across all its operations.
The group said in a statement on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the 12 months ended December are expected to range from $1.28-$1.38 per share, which is 36%-47% higher than the previous year...
