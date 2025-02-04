Nombasa Tsengwa abruptly ends two-decade tenure at Exxaro
The CEO had been on suspension since December over alleged workplace and governance issues
06 February 2025 - 18:10
Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa has resigned after her failed attempt to have her suspension overturned in court, breaking ties with one of the biggest names in SA’s coal mining industry after more than two decades of service, including nearly three years at the helm.
Tsengwa, suspended in December over alleged workplace and governance issues, had approached the high court in Pretoria on an urgent basis, arguing her suspension was illegal and asking it to hear her claims that the board of Exxaro overstepped its powers by suspending her without a pending disciplinary hearing...
