Mining

Exxaro CEO quits after court rejects hearing on suspension

Nombasa Tsengwa had been on suspension since December over alleged workplace and governance issues

06 February 2025 - 18:10
by DINEO FAKU
Exxaro Resources CEO Nombasa Tsengwa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Exxaro CEO Nombasa Tsengwa has resigned after her failed attempt to have her suspension overturned in court.

Tsengwa was suspended in December over alleged workplace and governance issues and had approached the high court in Pretoria, arguing her suspension was illegal and asking it to hear her claims that the board of Exxaro overstepped its powers by placing her on suspension while there was no disciplinary hearing pending.

Judge Mncedisi Khumalo found the matter was not urgent and ordered Tsengwa to pay the costs of Exxaro’s counsel.

“There is no case to be made in the founding affidavit for the urgent relief the applicant seeks. It is trite that one does not make out a case in reply but must do so in the founding affidavit. Her failure in this regard is fatal to the application,” Khumalo said.

Business Times first reported how as many as nine executives had resigned or were suspended since Tsengwa took over, with one describing working under her as “the worst time of my career at Exxaro”.

Coronation dumps Exxaro, cuts exposure to Sasol

Money manager cut resource position in favour of industrials and financials in final quarter of 2024
Companies
1 week ago

Business rescue industry at ease after landmark ruling

Judgment ensures pre- and post-commencement creditors have equal protection under Companies Act
Companies
1 week ago

Exxaro CEO skates on thin ice after suspension

Mining company appoints law firm ENS to investigate performance of Nombasa Tsengwa
Companies
2 months ago

Exxaro expects full-year production to fall

Resources group says logistical challenges and low commodity prices affected the business
Companies
2 months ago
