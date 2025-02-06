Global miner Anglo American posted a 6% fall in copper production last year to 773,000 tonnes, and reduced its output forecast for rough diamonds for 2025 and 2026 on lower demand.
On Wednesday, the London-listed miner said it expected 2025 copper production of 690,000 tonnes to 750,000 tonnes, and 760,000 tonnes to 820,000 tonnes in 2026. The metal is used for electric vehicles and renewable infrastructure.
Its 2024 rough diamond production dropped 22% to 24.7-million carats, the lower end of its guidance. Anglo cut its production forecast for 2025 to a range of 20-million to 23-million carats, from 30-million to 33-million previously, as demand remains low and inventories high.
The miner is restructuring its business to mainly focus on energy transition metal copper, as well as iron ore, after fending off a $49bn takeover offer from BHP Group in May.
It is looking to sell or spin off its diamond unit, De Beers. CEO Duncan Wanblad said on Monday the divestment would be “substantively complete” by the end of 2025.
Anglo will post its 2024 financial results on February 20.
Anglo American notes copper output slump in 2024
Anglo’s 2024 rough diamond production dropped 22% to 24.7-million carats, the lower end of its guidance
Global miner Anglo American posted a 6% fall in copper production last year to 773,000 tonnes, and reduced its output forecast for rough diamonds for 2025 and 2026 on lower demand.
On Wednesday, the London-listed miner said it expected 2025 copper production of 690,000 tonnes to 750,000 tonnes, and 760,000 tonnes to 820,000 tonnes in 2026. The metal is used for electric vehicles and renewable infrastructure.
Its 2024 rough diamond production dropped 22% to 24.7-million carats, the lower end of its guidance. Anglo cut its production forecast for 2025 to a range of 20-million to 23-million carats, from 30-million to 33-million previously, as demand remains low and inventories high.
The miner is restructuring its business to mainly focus on energy transition metal copper, as well as iron ore, after fending off a $49bn takeover offer from BHP Group in May.
It is looking to sell or spin off its diamond unit, De Beers. CEO Duncan Wanblad said on Monday the divestment would be “substantively complete” by the end of 2025.
Anglo will post its 2024 financial results on February 20.
Reuters
Sasol, Anglo and De Beers team up on renewables
DUNCAN WANBLAD: Partnerships will future-proof African mining
Amplats unbundling to be complete by mid-year, Wanblad says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.