Companies / Mining

Anglo American notes copper output slump in 2024

Anglo’s 2024 rough diamond production dropped 22% to 24.7-million carats, the lower end of its guidance

06 February 2025 - 10:18
by Clara Denina
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: FILE PHOTO
Picture: FILE PHOTO

Global miner Anglo American posted a 6% fall in copper production last year to 773,000 tonnes, and reduced its output forecast for rough diamonds for 2025 and 2026 on lower demand.

On Wednesday, the London-listed miner said it expected 2025 copper production of 690,000 tonnes to 750,000 tonnes, and 760,000 tonnes to 820,000 tonnes in 2026. The metal is used for electric vehicles and renewable infrastructure.

Its 2024 rough diamond production dropped 22% to 24.7-million carats, the lower end of its guidance. Anglo cut its production forecast for 2025 to a range of 20-million to 23-million carats, from 30-million to 33-million previously, as demand remains low and inventories high.

The miner is restructuring its business to mainly focus on energy transition metal copper, as well as iron ore, after fending off a $49bn takeover offer from BHP Group in May.

It is looking to sell or spin off its diamond unit, De Beers. CEO Duncan Wanblad said on Monday the divestment would be “substantively complete” by the end of 2025.

Anglo will post its 2024 financial results on February 20. 

Reuters

Sasol, Anglo and De Beers team up on renewables

The deal reflects Anglo and Sasol’s broader mission to establish the value chain for renewable fuels in SA
Companies
2 days ago

DUNCAN WANBLAD: Partnerships will future-proof African mining

Mining is the bedrock of numerous African economies and still offers great potential for their people to thrive
Opinion
1 day ago

Amplats unbundling to be complete by mid-year, Wanblad says

Timing of its planned sale or listing of De Beers remains uncertain though
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Choppies’ plan to exit losing ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Banks fire back at claims of lending practices ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Maria Ramos appointed as chair of Standard ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sasol, Anglo and De Beers team up on renewables
Companies / Mining
5.
ArcelorMittal SA flags wider losses before ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.