Amplats headline earnings plummet on low PGM prices
Group’s operational and corporate restructuring resulted in R3.5bn in non-recurring costs
06 February 2025 - 11:17
Platinum group metals (PGM) miner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) expects a significant drop in headline earnings for the year to end-December, citing lower rand PGM prices as the primary culprit.
According to a trading statement on Thursday, headline earnings per share (HEPS) are set to decrease by 36%-46% compared to the 2023 year, with headline earnings expected to come in at R7.6bn-R9bn...
