Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Mining sector drives ESG initiatives

Business Day TV speaks to Shammy Luvhengo, CEO of Ndalamo Resources

05 February 2025 - 19:35
Picture: FILE PHOTO
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have become an important factor in business decisions for mining companies. Business Day TV discusses the topic with Ndalamo Resources CEO Shammy Luvhengo to find out more.

