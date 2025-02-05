Harmony reports 5 fatalities in two separate incidents
The incidents occurred at Doornkop Mine in Soweto and Joel Mine near Theunissen
05 February 2025 - 10:14
Five employees of Harmony Gold’s mines have died in two separate incidents, the miner said on Wednesday.
Two employees lost their lives after a mining incident on Tuesday morning at Doornkop Mine in Soweto, Harmony said in a statement. All blasting operations have been temporarily suspended at the mine. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.