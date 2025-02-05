Copper 360 milestone with first on-ore blast at Rietberg in 40 years
Development at Rietberg Mine will continue over the next nine months
05 February 2025 - 11:35
Copper 360 has successfully executed the first on-ore blast at Rietberg Mine in the Northern Cape, marking the first such blast in 42 years.
The milestone, reached on January 31, signals the start of Copper 360’s transition from less predictable mine development towards structured hard rock mining, the company said in a statement on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.