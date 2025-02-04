The 2025 Investing in African Mining Indaba is now under way. Key players in the sector have gathered in Cape Town to discuss technological advancements, inclusive growth and the importance of sustainability as a way to ensure that the African mining industry remains competitive and resilient in the global market. For a closer look at technological developments in the industry, Business Day TV spoke to Morné Stiglingh from AECI.
WATCH: Focus on smart mining
Business Day TV speaks with Morne Stiglingh from AECI
